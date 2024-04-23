Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Need free legal advice? Here's the phone number to call

Today and tomorrow is your last chance to take advantage of Dial-A-Lawyer
As we celebrate community connections, 'Dial-a-Lawyer' returns, offering a space to unwind and seek legal guidance. Volunteers are playing their part, connecting callers with answers to their questions. T.A. tell us about the Palm Beach Bar Association’s program that bonds and supports our community.
Dial A Lawyer service available through April 24 2024.png
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 12:34:54-04

What to know:

  • Dial-A-lawyer phone banks will be open today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lawyers operating the phone bank can answer general legal questions.
  • Call Dial-A-Lawyer at 561-687-8355.

Today and tomorrow is your last chance to take advantage of Dial-A-Lawyer.
Volunteer lawyers from the Palm Beach County Bar Association man a phone bank to give anyone general legal advice. The service helps callers get headed in the right direction and connects underserved communities to resources.

Attorneys will be available to answer questions primarily from the following practice areas:

  • Immigration
  • Wills/trusts and probate
  • Bankruptcy
  • Labor and employment
  • Criminal
  • Juvenile/family
  • Real estate/foreclosure/LL-T
  • General civil litigation (consumer/comm'l/business)
  • Personal injury
  • Public benefits
  • Elder law
  • Guardianship and/or other mental health matters

Dial-A-Lawyer's phone banks will be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call 561-687-8355.
Each member of the bar is asked to do 20 hours of pro bono work annually.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? E-mail me, tawalker@wptv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.