Need free legal advice? Here's the phone number to call

Dial-A-lawyer phone banks will be open today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Lawyers operating the phone bank can answer general legal questions.



Call Dial-A-Lawyer at 561-687-8355.

Today and tomorrow is your last chance to take advantage of Dial-A-Lawyer.

Volunteer lawyers from the Palm Beach County Bar Association man a phone bank to give anyone general legal advice. The service helps callers get headed in the right direction and connects underserved communities to resources.

Attorneys will be available to answer questions primarily from the following practice areas:



Immigration

Wills/trusts and probate

Bankruptcy

Labor and employment

Criminal

Juvenile/family

Real estate/foreclosure/LL-T

General civil litigation (consumer/comm'l/business)

Personal injury

Public benefits

Elder law

Guardianship and/or other mental health matters

Dial-A-Lawyer's phone banks will be open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call 561-687-8355.

Each member of the bar is asked to do 20 hours of pro bono work annually.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? E-mail me, tawalker@wptv.com.