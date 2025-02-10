Musical comedy 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' presented at Willow Theatre in Boca Raton in February

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Off-Glades Theatre Company is presenting "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," directed by TikTok sensation and Broadway actor Jodie Langel.

The show will run from Feb. 14- 23 at the Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park in Boca Raton.

"I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," often described as "adorable," "silly and "delightful," offers a humorous exploration of the ups and downs of relationships, tackling the truths and myths surrounding love in contemporary society.

Tickets start at $35 with group rates available. Click here to purchase or call 561-347-3948.

The show will be held Fridays & Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays & Sundays at 1 p.m.

The Willow Theatre at Sugar Sand Park is located at 300 S. Military Trail in Boca Raton.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.