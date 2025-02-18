Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium coming to Jupiter and Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium returns with an all-new show that promises to thrill and entertain audiences.

The adults-only circus will run at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton until Feb. 23, before heading to Carlin Park in Jupiter from Feb. 27 to March 16, 2025.

This year’s production features a range of spectacular new acts, including deadly games, a jaw-dropping knife-throwing performance highlighted on "America’s Got Talent," and hair-hanging levitation, where a performer defies gravity using nothing but her hair.

The show will also showcase the German Seesaw Troop and a stunning flying trapeze act, along with fresh comedy routines guaranteed to keep audiences laughing.

With tickets priced between $55 and $90, and special discounts available for seniors, the Peculiarium invites guests aged 18 and older to enjoy an evening of unforgettable entertainment.

The experience begins an hour before each performance in the drink-ory garden, offering specially crafted potions and cocktails.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.MrSwindles.com or call 941-445-7309.

