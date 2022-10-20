Moving stress? West Palm Beach company takes a load off

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hiring and retaining good employees is something a lot of companies are struggling with since the coronavirus pandemic.

About a thousand employees have taken part in the Good Greek Super Heroes Moving Academy. The company built a mock house inside a warehouse in West Palm Beach to facilitate realistic training.

"Every aspect of the business is taught here from wrapping furniture to packing, loading unloading trucks and, of course, customer service," Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Relocation Systems, said.

Employees are given continuous training to help with quality control and educate new employees before they get out into the field.

"Most moving companies in the country do just that. They'll put a less experienced person with a more experienced crew and they consider that as training. But I don't think that the customer should have to pay for someone to learn their jobs," Georgedakis said. "So, we'd like to send them prepared. And then of course, they're always going to improve their skills in real-time, but we want to create a real-time environment right here at Good Greek."