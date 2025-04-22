Mounts Botanical Garden is gearing up for its Spring Plant Sale & Family Fun Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mounts Botanical Garden is gearing up for its Spring Plant Sale and Family Fun Weekend, set to take place on April 26 and 27. This annual event promises to be a delightful experience for gardening enthusiasts, families, and anyone looking to immerse themselves in nature's beauty.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, April 26, with a special members-only preview at 8 a.m., followed by public access from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Sunday, April 27, will see doors open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With more than 70 sought-after plant growers and artisans, attendees will have a opportunity to shop for rare and exotic plants, including vibrant orchids, charming succulents, and lush fruit trees. This year's sale also features a special hibiscus show, showcasing the stunning diversity of this beloved flower.

In addition to the impressive plant offerings, the weekend will be filled with engaging family-friendly activities. Children can enjoy lawn games, arts and crafts, and a chance to explore the whimsical RIBBIT THE EXHIBIT II, featuring larger-than-life frog sculptures scattered throughout the garden. Live entertainment will add to the festive atmosphere, while various food vendors offer delicious treats for visitors to savor.

The event will also host a full lineup of expert speakers, including wildlife photographer and conservationist Kirsten Hines, who will hold a presentation and book signing on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. On Sunday, Dr. Kimberly Moore, a professor from the University of Florida, will present on sustainable irrigation practices, shedding light on how to better care for plants while conserving valuable freshwater resources.

Tickets are $20 for non-members, free for kids and members. Tickets purchased in advance have a slight discount.

