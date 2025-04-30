MOSAIC unleashes art and inspiration across the Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — With May’s arrival comes an exciting opportunity for locals and visitors to immerse themselves in the cultural landscape of Palm Beach County.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is kicking off its 8th annual MOSAIC—Month of Shows, Art, Ideas, and Culture.

This month-long celebration showcases over 30 unique offers and experiences from cultural organizations across the region.

From renowned performances to live music, to interactive workshops, MOSAIC has something for everyone. Participants can venture into the enchanting world of glassblowing at the Benzaiten Center for the Creative Arts, where they’ll have the chance to create their own glass artwork.

This hands-on experience perfectly embodies the spirit of creativity that defines Palm Beach County—making us proud to call this place home.

Palm Beach County Open Studios

As part of the festivities, the Cultural Council will also host the Palm Beach County Open Studios on May 17-18.

This enticing event will give art enthusiasts a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process by inviting the public to tour over 100 local artist studios.

It’s a golden opportunity to browse and purchase original artworks straight from the creators, supporting local talent and celebrating the vibrant art scene that thrives in the area.

“Open Studios continues to gain popularity—with a record-breaking lineup of local artists this year,” said Jessica Ransom, director of artist services at the Cultural Council. “Our self-guided format lets guests choose their own adventure as they tour studios, interact with artists and browse original works.”

To discover the full lineup of limited-time offers and events, visit MOSAICPBC.com.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.