Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach to celebrate Obon Weekend

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach is inviting the community to celebrate Obon Weekend on Aug. 15-16 with traditional Japanese cultural activities, live taiko drumming performances, Bon dancing and opportunities to honor loved ones who have passed.

According to Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, the annual event is inspired by the Japanese tradition of Obon, a time dedicated to remembering ancestors and celebrating family connections.

Visitors will be able to stroll through the gardens, write memory slips for loved ones, visit a Bon altar honoring George Morikami and experience traditional guiding light and lantern displays throughout the weekend.

One of the featured attractions is live taiko drumming by Fushu Daiko inside the Morikami Theater. The performances blend traditional Japanese drumming with modern performance elements.

Taiko performances are scheduled daily for:

11:30 a.m. to noon

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Morikami, taiko performance tickets cost $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Museum admission is not included with the taiko ticket.

Guests can also participate in a traditional Bon dancing workshop and community dance performance. The workshop will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 3:50 p.m. followed by the outdoor dance performance from 3:50 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Morikami officials said the celebration also includes food vendors, artisan booths and appearances from Japanese cultural organizations supporting U.S.-Japan cultural exchange and education.

Families attending Saturday’s festivities can create paper lanterns during a free Family Fun Day lantern craft activity from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sakai Room.

The museum will also offer Guiding Light lanterns and Lantern at Home kits while supplies last. Organizers noted lanterns will not float during daytime activities. The only lantern floating event will occur during the sold-out Launch the Lantern Dinner fundraiser Sunday evening.

Obon celebrations continue to grow in popularity across the United States as communities seek cultural experiences centered around remembrance, reflection and connection. Organizers say the event offers South Florida residents a chance to experience Japanese traditions in a peaceful garden setting while learning more about the meaning behind Obon customs.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road in Delray Beach.

Museum hours for Obon Weekend are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

General admission prices are:

Adults: $18

Seniors: $16

Students: $14

Military: $16

Children ages 6-17: $12

Children 5 and younger: Free

Members: Free

More information is available at morikami.org.

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