Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Monster trucks fueling up for 'Jam' this weekend in Sunrise

Monster Jam is an event of monster proportions happening this weekend at the F-L-A Live Arena. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on Monster Jam.
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 11:40:24-04

SUNRISE, Fla. — Monster Jam is an event of monster proportions happening this weekend at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Normally when you go to the arena in Sunrise where the Florida Panthers play hockey, it feels like a vast space. But pull out the ice, penalty boxes, seating, and bring in 100 dumpster trucks worth of dirt and add oversized monster trucks, it feels like a tiny space.

The trucks have names like Grave Digger, Thunder-ROAR-us, and Megalodon.

They and their drivers are the stars of this weekend's Monster Jam at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

Grave Digger is a family affair at Monster Jam this weekend

The trucks and drivers plan to jump, race, and climb mountains of dirt at three performances. Tickets start at $24 plus taxes and fees.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7