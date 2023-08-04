Mentoring program looking for donations to send kids back to school in style

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Student Athlete Mentoring Program (STAMP) is a nine-week summer camp based out of Woodlands Middle School in suburban Lake Worth.

The organization's goal is to empower and inspire students to become leaders, community advocates and futuristic thinkers. Their mission is to develop young leaders through mentorship, community, education and athletics.

The nonprofit wants to send 200 of their kids back to school with three outfits, a pair of Nike shoes, a backpack filled with school supplies, and "fresh and fly" haircuts to help boost self-confidence.

The students are made up of low-income families, foster care kids, or students from the Department of Justice.

Thirty-three pairs of shoes were purchased last week by artist Mark Morrison, famous for his song "Return of the Mack," at the Mall at Wellington Green.

The charity said there are 127 pairs of shoes that are still needed.

"We hope to send them back to school prepped, pressed, and dressed," said STAMP founder Mark Brown.

