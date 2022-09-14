Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Martin County to offer restaurant deals in October

Flavor Launches inaugural restaurant month for Martin County
Chocolate Pasta Tower with Mascarpone Creme & Berry Compote.
T.A. Walker
The Grove in Hobe Sound is participating in Flavor Martin County in October. Their Chocolate Pasta Tower with Mascarpone Creme & Berry Compote will be on the prix Fixe.
Chocolate Pasta Tower with Mascarpone Creme & Berry Compote.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 11:20:23-04

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — During the month of October, restaurants in Martin and St. Lucie counties will showcase prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner.

The meals range from $35 to $65 at local hotspots from Hobe Sound to Hutchinson Island and some in Port St. Lucie.

Flavor Palm Beach is running this month with deals on dining as well.

“We are thrilled to help increase dining for the outstanding restaurants on the Treasure Coast,” said Flavor Martin County’s CEO Kerri Paizzi. “Martin County’s culinary scene has been growing, and we are excited to showcase what this slice of paradise has to offer.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms