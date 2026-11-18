STUART, Fla. — Pinewood Elementary School science teacher Richard Acosta has been named the 2026-27 Martin County Teacher of the Year, earning the opportunity to represent the county in the Florida Department of Education’s statewide Teacher of the Year competition.

The Education Foundation of Martin County announced Acosta as the overall winner during its Teacher of the Year Award Celebration on Nov. 6 at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center in Port St. Lucie.

Acosta was also named Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“This is phenomenal,” Acosta said after the honor was revealed. “I feel incredibly invigorated and inspired to go to the next level and represent Martin County at the state competition.”

Three educators represent Martin County schools

Acosta was among three educators recognized with top honors.

Miriam Hernández, an intensive reading teacher at Indiantown Middle School, was named Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Marc Turull, who teaches International Baccalaureate physics and chemistry at South Fork High School, was named High School Teacher of the Year.

Turull said the award also represents the people he works alongside.

“It’s such an honor,” Turull said. “I teach physics, and I work with amazing people, so to represent them and be Teacher of the Year makes me so grateful.”

Hernández described the recognition as both a privilege and an honor.

During the celebration, the three teachers emphasized the importance of educators at every stage of a student's education.

“The fact is that it takes all three of us for excellence in Martin County schools,” Acosta said. “We start with the foundation in elementary school. We move on to middle school intensive reading, and then we finish at the high school at South Fork. So we, we feel very blessed to be working together.”

A teacher's influence helped shape Acosta's career

The Education Foundation said Acosta’s 35-year career in education can be traced partly to his own experience as a teenager.

According to the Education Foundation of Martin County, at 16, Acosta was struggling with confidence and direction when he entered teacher John Lynskey’s American history class. According to the foundation, Lynskey’s storytelling and encouragement helped Acosta develop a love of learning.

Acosta still keeps two history books Lynskey gave him.

His path toward teaching became clearer when Acosta later tutored a younger student after school and watched the child's confidence and enthusiasm for learning grow, according to the foundation.

Today, Acosta teaches science to students from prekindergarten through fifth grade at Pinewood Elementary.

“I love what I do, and I love energizing the classroom and engaging them to the greatest possibility,” Acosta said.

His lessons include hands-on investigations tied to the natural environment around Martin County. The Education Foundation said students have examined sea turtle skull models, shells and other materials connected to the Indian River Lagoon while studying how adaptations help turtles survive.

Acosta also helped develop a “Birds of the Everglades” curriculum with environmental partners and has been involved with schoolwide science initiatives and family STEAM events.

Acosta hopes to help other teachers

For Acosta, the recognition provides another opportunity beyond representing Martin County at the state level.

“I feel very blessed to be in this position because I get to mentor other teachers from other schools,” Acosta said.

Acosta also receives a one-year vehicle lease provided through Audi Stuart and Infiniti Stuart.

“That is amazing and spectacular,” Acosta said. “I cannot wait to pick out a car on Saturday.”

The celebration recognized 24 school-level Teachers of the Year who were selected by their peers. According to the Education Foundation, nominees submitted application portfolios and participated in interviews before a panel of judges.

Felix A. Williams Elementary School also won the Spirit Award for its enthusiasm, interpretation of the event's theme, and props.

The recognition comes as Martin County educators continue the everyday work behind the awards: helping children learn, building their confidence and creating connections that can influence students long after they leave the classroom.

For Acosta, that circle is especially meaningful. A teacher once helped him see greater possibilities for his own future. Decades later, he is working to create those possibilities for another generation.

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