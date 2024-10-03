Martin County foodie event at airplane hangar

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Big Taste of Martin County is billed as the premier food and spirits tasting event on the Treasure Coast. It's a fundraiser for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

It's an elevated culinary adventure held at Atlantic Aviation at the Stuart Jet Center.

It's a chance for chefs to celebrate the vibrant and diverse culinary scene in Martin County.

Event Details:



Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.

2501 SE Aviation Way, Stuart

Tickets start at $70 and include 20 culinary delights, spirit tastings, drinks, desserts, and more

"What makes the Big Taste of Martin County truly special is its dedication to giving back. This event is our largest fundraising event and plays a vital role in creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of our youth," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties in a statement.

At the event, BBBS hopes to draw attention to the big demand for volunteers to mentor youth.

"We have about two hundred kids on the waiting list at any given time, mainly boys. They all volunteered to be in the program. They just want to spend time with someone and do fun things and talk to someone. That's really what they're asking," said Yvette Acevedo Flores, the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

"For me to give back and give somebody that mentorship or just somebody to talk to is very fulfilling," said Lawrence Howell, who volunteers as a Big Brother.