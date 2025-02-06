March to End Homelessness raising awareness about homelessness in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lord’s Place is gearing up to host the inaugural March to End Homelessness on Feb. 28, inviting community members to come together and raise awareness about homelessness in Palm Beach County.

The eventwill begin at the Fortin Family Campus, where participants will embark on a 5K route through West Palm Beach, advocating for change and supporting those in need.

With a goal of raising a minimum of $350,000 and attracting at least 200 participants, the march will culminate in a celebratory gathering, allowing the community to come together in solidarity.

Participants are encouraged to form teams for fundraising efforts that will directly support programs designed to assist those in vulnerable situations. The event will also feature storytelling sessions, where individuals who have experienced homelessness will share their journeys, fostering empathy and understanding among attendees.

As the March to End Homelessness approaches, it is poised to become an annual tradition that reinforces the community’s commitment to advocacy and support for those affected by homelessness.

Together, the community will take meaningful steps toward creating a future where everyone has a place to call home.

