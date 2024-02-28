March fitness challenge encourages physical activity

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The 12th annual Let's Move Palm Beach County is a month-long fitness program designed to motivate people of all ages to get out and move.

Digital Vibez, Inc and Palm Healthcare Foundation want individuals or teams to exercise every day in the month of March for 30 minutes, and to log their time by clicking here.

On the same website, you can find an updated calendar filled with free in-person and virtual activities people can participate in.

"We’ve teamed up with The Square to be their charity partner for their District Fit event on March 9, a large-scale wellness festival focused on mindful practices, physical fitness, and a health-conscious lifestyle. This full day of wellness programming features a lineup of free and donation-based classes benefiting Digital Vibez," said a Digital Vibez spokesperson.

At the end of the month, a grant of $1,000 will be awarded to the winning team, which will be donated to a youth-focused programming of their choosing.

The Village of Wellington has won the challenge for the last three years and hopes to make it a "four-peat."

"We want to get everybody out of their houses and into our programming. Some of our programming is actually free. And we have our events, our programming and events all over the village of Wellington. We have them not only at the Wellington Community Center, but we have them at the Amphitheater. We have them at the Aquatics Complex, but also we have it at the Village Park Sports Complex. So we have numerous ways and outlets for all of our residents to enjoy programming and events to get them active in the month of March so we can move and win the Let's Move trophy again this year," said Markus Lockhart, the youth services recreational specialist for the Village of Wellington.

The winners get to host the challenge's kick-off party on Friday, March 1 at 5 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater.

The free event will have dancing, food trucks, music vendors, and more. The public will get to tour the new Digital Vibez bus which replaced the previous bus that caught on fire in December 2022.