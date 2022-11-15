RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday is the official start of manatee season in South Florida. FPL's Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach is a haven for manatee aggregations when the water temperatures drop due to the clean water discharge of the neighboring FPL plant.

Manatee season begins in South Florida

The center has refreshed and added new exhibits including a mangrove tank, lionfish tank, and life-sized manatee statues.

Additionally, Manatee Lagoon has added a self-cleaning underwater camera that allows users to see manatees and other marine life.

Zack Greenberg is the senior operations manager for Manatee Lagoon and has reminders for boaters during the manatee season.

Boater safety tips to avoid manatee strikes

Manatee Lagoon's boater safety tips: