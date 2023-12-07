Maltz Jupiter Theatre's 20 Christmas trees raising money for nonprofits

JUPITER, Fla. — The Maltz Jupiter Theatre is hosting "Communi-TREES," a stunning exhibit featuring uniquely adorned Christmas Trees by Palm Beach County not-for-profits.

People can go to the theater daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for free and vote on their favorite tree.

"We have 20 not-for-profits competing for your vote in order to win a $5,000 prize for their not-for-profit organization, the same time they're trying to raise funds with these trees--you can bid on them and hopefully take one home," said Christina Rynasko, the director of development for Maltz Jupiter Theatre

At last look Thursday morning, one of the trees was going for $2,000.

Tampa General Hospital/USF Health Morsani College of Medicine which donated 20 Frazier fir trees for the organizations to decorate. That money will also go back to the not-for-profit. The exhibit will run through Sunday.

Participating not-for-profits include: Mandel Jewish Community Center, Furry Friends Adoption Center, Els for Autism, Chasin’ a Dream Foundation, Loggerhead Marine Life Center, Lighthouse Art Center, Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum, El Sol Jupiter’s Neighborhood Resource Center, Edna W. Runner Tutorial Center, Compass Community Center, Adopt a Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., Quantum House, Boys and Girls Club of Martin County, Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, Jupiter Tequesta Athletic Association, Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, Little Smiles, Meals on Wheels, Flagler Museum, and Armory Art Center.

In addition, the Maltz' production of A Christmas Carol will run through Sunday (there are only a few seats left).

