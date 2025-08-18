Make waves for a cause: Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon splashes into Jupiter this Saturday

JUPITER, Fla. — This Saturday, Aug. 26, Carlin Park will host the 38th Annual Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon, marking an exciting day for athletes and the local community alike. Renowned as Florida’s longest-standing triathlon, this year’s event promises both thrilling competition and a heartfelt commitment to environmental sustainability.

The triathlon features a challenging course that includes a 3/8 mile swim in the Atlantic, a 13-mile bike ride, and a 3.1-mile run. Athletes of all skill levels are welcome, from seasoned triathletes to first-time competitors, making it an inclusive event for fitness enthusiasts.

This year, the triathlon emphasizes the "Recycle Right" initiative, a commitment to sustainability. Participants and local volunteers will join forces to clean up the beach and support local charities, including the Loggerhead Marine Life Center and Friends of Jupiter Beach. Proceeds from the triathlon will directly contribute to these organizations' conservation efforts and environmental education programs.

The festivities kick off at 6 a.m., with athletes expected to take their first plunge into the Atlantic Ocean at 7 a.m. Spectators are invited to support participants, with fan signs and cheers expected along the course to motivate runners and cyclists.

Organizers still welcome volunteers to assist with various event activities, including setup, clean-up, and supporting competitors along the route. Those interested in getting involved can visit the event website for more details.