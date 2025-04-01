'Make the Save, Save a Life': Baseball game set to celebrate hope and heroes in Port St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Clover Park in Port St. Lucie will transform into a heartwarming tribute to life and community as it hosts the annual “Make the Save, Save a Life” baseball game on Saturday.

This inspiring event promises to unite families and community members who have been touched by the incredible gift of organ donation.

The game isn’t just about baseball, it’s about celebration, remembrance, and hope. Families who have experienced the triumphs and trials of organ donation will come together, sharing stories that empower and inspire countless others. By rallying around one shared mission, attendees will reinforce the message that every decision to become an organ donor can save a life.

The St. Lucie Mets will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off for the Legacy Foundation.

Chris Craft, tax collector of St. Lucie County, is an advocate for the charity and wants people to get the donor status on their driver's licenses when they renew.

For more information on how to become an organ donor or to support efforts like the “Make the Save” game, visit LegacyDSFoundation.com.

