Magical 'Lights 4 Hope' drive-thru holiday light show

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's an enchanting 2.5 miles of sparkling Christmas lights and dazzling holiday displays that promise to brighten the spirits of visitors of all ages while supporting a heartwarming cause.

A light show with a purpose

Lights 4 Hope, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that spreads joy and hope to needy families through spectacular holiday light displays. Their mission focuses on bringing happiness to local families whose children are suffering from terminal illnesses or life-changing physical conditions.

By collaborating with local hospitals and community partners, Lights 4 Hope identifies families struggling to find joy throughout the year, especially during the holiday season.

Event details

This year's light show is Lights 4 Hope's 7th annual event, and it promises to be more magical than ever.

Visitors can enjoy animated and musical holiday light displays, all from the comfort and safety of their vehicles the sounds of the holidays are broadcast on low-powered FM radio signals.

Here's what you need to know:



Tickets: Starting at $20 for up to eight passengers.

Starting at $20 for up to eight passengers. Dates: Starting Friday, Dec. 13, the display will be open nightly through Dec. 29 (Closed on Christmas Eve but open on Christmas Day and the start of Hanukah).

Starting Friday, Dec. 13, the display will be open nightly through Dec. 29 (Closed on Christmas Eve but open on Christmas Day and the start of Hanukah). Purchase: Tickets can be pre-purchased online by clicking here or bought at the event gate using cash, credit, or ApplePay.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online by clicking here or bought at the event gate using cash, credit, or ApplePay. Proceeds: All proceeds from the event benefit local children and families dealing with life-altering diseases and diagnoses.

Bike night

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate the holidays while riding bikes through the display. On Friday, Dec. 29 from 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. for $15.

Lights 4 Hope's website states, "Participants must provide their own bicycles, lighting, safety gear, etc. Helmets are required by state law for ages 16 and under."