Mac Fabrics & Design Center celebrates 65 years by pivoting with the times

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The nearest fabric store used to be 100 miles away from Mac Fabrics and Design Center.

The store opened during America's golden age of sewing, when Mac Fabrics in 1959 was on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach.

Monday morning, T.A. Walker Shined A Light on how they are celebrating their milestone and how they are thriving in today’s competitive fabric market.

According to reporting by the Wall Street Journal, some fabric chains are struggling. However, Mac Fabrics has pivoted to become more of a home accessory, design and upholstery store.

"The last of the original family did not want [Mac Fabrics] to die on his watch, and I feel the exact same way," Mac Fabrics owner Sandy Costello said. "And so that's why I brought my daughter. We have a new generation coming behind us, and I will have her prepared, because Mac Fabrics won't die on my watch either."

Mac Fabrics plans to start celebrating its 65th anniversary on Thursday night with a proclamation from the city of West Palm Beach.