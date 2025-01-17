Lynn University students bring hope to foster children with Comfort Cases program

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For thousands of children entering foster care each day, a trash bag often becomes the only way to carry their belongings. But thanks to Lynn University's Citizenship Project, those trash bags are being replaced with backpacks full of comfort and care.

More than 800 Lynn University freshmen gathered Friday on campus for a service project with a powerful mission: to provide dignity and hope to foster children. The students packed backpacks with essential items like socks, toiletries, blankets, books and stuffed animals, along with handwritten notes of encouragement.

The initiative is part of the university's Comfort Cases program, launched in 2018 as an extension of their annual "Day of Caring."

WPTV Students at Lynn University on Jan. 17, 2025, packed backpacks with a variety of items for foster children.

Since its inception, Lynn students and alumni have packed and distributed more than 6,200 backpacks to foster care organizations across South Florida, including Best Foot Forward, ChildNet and Place of Hope.

The need is immense. According to Lynn University, 704 children enter foster care every day — that's one child every two minutes. Many of these children have experienced trauma, with 30% suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and only 54% graduating high school.

Through the Comfort Cases initiative, Lynn University aims to eliminate trash bags from the foster care system, replacing them with backpacks that offer not just necessities but also a sense of dignity.

This year's project aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which freshmen and faculty have been planning service projects around since October. The effort will culminate in the Citizenship Project Celebration on Jan. 31 where students will showcase the impact of their work.

