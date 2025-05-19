Loggerhead Marinelife Center renovates, upgrades facility with advanced technology

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Among Loggerhead Marinelife Center’s (LMC) newest patients is Keto, a juvenile green sea turtle, who is battling the effects of cold stunning and frostbite after being found in Northern Florida's snowfall earlier this winter.

Keto’s condition has presented significant challenges for the team at Loggerhead. His injuries are severe; at one location on his body, the infection has compromised the shell and the bone beneath, leaving him without a protective shell.

"The infection spread throughout Keto's body, impacting not only his shell and joints but also affecting his lungs," Dr. Heather Barron, chief science officer and veterinarian at the center, explained.

Despite these hurdles, the team at Loggerhead is committed to providing Keto care.

The center conducts its own blood work to closely monitor his health and determine the effectiveness of treatment strategies. Barron emphasized that the quality of care being provided is at a high standard.

"We are practicing a very high level of wildlife medicine here, using some of the best tools available in my field," she said.

The newly renovated and upgraded facility is equipped with advanced surgical tables, specialized lighting, and comprehensive imaging technology, including CT scans and flexible endoscopy. These enhancements allow the medical team to provide intricate care to critically ill patients, from newborn turtles to larger adults.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center has elevated its capabilities with the addition of a state-of-the-art Intensive Care Unit (ICU) specifically designed for injured sea turtles.

Barron highlighted the importance of these enhancements.

“Our new flexible endoscopy will let us assess internal conditions more effectively, including directly viewing any abscesses," she said. "These improvements are vital for developing precise treatment plans.”

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.