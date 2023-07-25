Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Live Like Jake helps teach babies lifesaving swimming skills in Palm Beach Gardens

Swimming lessons can start as early as 6 months old
The Center for Disease Control says the leading cause of deal for kids four and under is drowning. According to the Department of Children and Families, 56 children have been lost this year in Florida. Trying to prevent this is Live Like Jake by providing awareness and lessons. This morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on an Indoor Swim Facility and he has adorable little babies taking lessons!
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 13:02:11-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control said the leading cause of death — and the most preventable — for kids ages 4 and under is drowning.

According to the Department of Children and Families, 56 children have died from drowning this year in Florida. An organization trying to prevent drownings is the Live Like Jake Foundation, which provides awareness and swimming lessons.

Keri Morrison, the executive director of Live Like Jake, started the program after her son died after falling into the Intracoastal Waterway in 2013.

Her foundation raises awareness for childhood drowning prevention, provides financial and emotional support for families who have experienced a drowning accident and provide scholarships for self-rescue swim lessons for families that cannot afford them.

 Live Like Jake advocates Layers of Protection to protect kids from drowning including:

  • Adult Supervision  
  • Doors/Windows locked and alarmed at all times  
  • Remove pet doors  
  • Pool Fences that are four-sided and 4 feet tall
  • Quality self-rescue swim lessons  
  • Learn CPR  

Katie Smith, an Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) instructor, works with Live Like Jake to train children ages 6 months and older in Palm Beach Gardens. The public can sign up for her classes or other ISR-certified classes at LiveLikeJake.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7