Little Smiles holiday toy drive helps thousands of children -- how you can give this season

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — While shoppers flock to stores on Black Friday for holiday deals, a local nonprofit is focused on a different kind of list.

One that's filled with toys, gift cards and generosity for local children facing illness, homelessness or other hardships.

Little Smiles Florida is holding its 16th annual holiday toy drive through Dec. 25, collecting new, unwrapped gifts for kids who are newborns to age 18.

The drive supports children served by 33 pediatric facilities across Southeast Florida — including hospitals, hospices, shelters, foster care homes, law enforcement agencies and medical support organizations.

Last year, Little Smiles helped more than 60,000 local children through toy donations and programs that bring joy and comfort during difficult times.

Gifts from the holiday toy drive are delivered directly into the hands of children who need them most, including those reached through Project S.M.I.L.E., which provides clothing, shoes and school supplies to homeless, displaced and abused kids.

Ways to Give

Shop the Amazon Wish List: Items will be shipped directly to Little Smiles for distribution

Donate Online: Secure donations can be made at littlesmilesfl.org

Text-to-Donate: Text LITTLESMILES to 44321

Drop Off a Gift: Visit littlesmilesfl.org for a full list of participating businesses and upcoming community events — including the Feast of Little Italy, Wellington Winterfest, local holiday parades and more

"The need is greater than ever this year, and we rely on our community's generosity to ensure no child goes without a smile this holiday season," said Samantha Shepherd, interim executive director of Little Smiles Florida. "Every toy donated helps remind a child that they are seen, valued, and loved — especially during what can be a very difficult time."

Their annual holiday toy drive also powers Little Smiles' year‑round programs — from movie nights and arts and crafts to birthday celebrations and special requests that make hospital stays, shelter living or other tough experiences a little brighter.

Businesses across the region are encouraged to get involved as toy drive sponsors or official drop‑off locations, helping expand the reach and impact of the drive.

🎁 This article was created with the assistance of AI technology trained to match T.A. Walker’s “Shining A Light” community storytelling style. All facts and quotes have been verified through official Little Smiles press materials to ensure accuracy, warmth, and holiday cheer.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.