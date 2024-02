LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The "pride" of Palm Beach County, Lion Country Safari, has been nominated as one of the top safari parks for USA Today's "10Best" Reader's Choice contest.

Supporters of Lion Country can vote every day until noon on March 4, 2024.

The finalized top 10 list will be released on March 14, 2024.

You can vote for your favorite safari park by clicking here.

Lion Country is home to the largest herd of zebras in the country and one of the largest towers of giraffes.