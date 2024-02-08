Lighthouse Candle & Scent Bar offers Jupiter-inspired candles

JUPITER, Fla. — It's a bar, that doesn't serve spirits but lets groups of people make their own scented objects.

Wendy Dicks is the owner of the Lighthouse Candle & Scent Bar and helps people discover the art of candle-making. The bar offers more than 100 scents. People can make candles, chapsticks, wax melts, body sprays, reed diffusers, soaps and bath bombs.

T.A. makes a scent reminding of his hometown, Austin Texas

The art of handmade Jupiter-inspired candles

The bar said people can make candles from sentimental objects made of metal, glass and even epoxy.

"[It's] very special to reuse things, we clean them out for you, we put new wicks in there," Dicks said. "So, any vessel that is very special to you."

Dicks' sister is on the spectrum, so she strives to hire employees who also have autism.