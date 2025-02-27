Lighthouse ArtCenter’s 12th Annual Plein Air Festival kicks off in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Mark your calendars for March 2 through March 8, because the Lighthouse ArtCenter is rolling out the canvas for its 12th Annual Plein Air Festival.

Gathering 30 of the world’s top plein air artists, this weeklong celebration showcases the beauty of outdoor painting across the stunning backdrops of Palm Beach and Martin counties. What does “plein air” mean, you ask? It’s a fancy French term that simply means “painting outdoors.”

The festival kicks off with a bang on Sunday, March 2, at 9 a.m. at the iconic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. Artists will set up their easels and palettes against the backdrop of the lighthouse, capturing the essence of the moment with their brushstrokes.

There are free artist demonstrations, opportunities to mingle with the creators themselves, and the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces, this event is designed for art lovers of all kinds.

Swing by the Lighthouse ArtCenter at 373 Tequesta Drive, Tequesta, FL 33469. The art will be on display throughout the week.

For a full schedule of events and a list of participating artists, don’t forget to check out Lighthouse ArtCenter’s website here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.