LEGO sculptures featured at Mckee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — I love LEGOS (I still build Star Wars LEGO ships I get for Christmas) so of course I geeked out at an exciting new exhibit at McKee Botanical Garden.

Sean Kenney's Nature POP! Made with LEGO Bricks is set to dazzle visitors from Jan. 24 to May 4, 2025, with over 40 vibrant sculptures crafted from more than 800,000 LEGO pieces.

Nature POP! blends art, science, and innovation, offering a colorful, highly stylized take on the natural world.

Kenney, a LEGO artist, is known for pushing the boundaries of the medium, and this latest exhibit is no exception. His bold, Pop Art-inspired sculptures highlight the interconnectedness of nature—just as LEGO bricks fit together, so does the world around us.

Visitors can expect to see whimsical representations of wildlife, from towering creatures to delicate floral displays, all rendered in striking hues that contrast against McKee's lush botanical backdrop. Alongside the sculptures, educational content will provide fascinating facts about the featured animals, their habitats, and their roles in the ecosystem.

Plan Your Visit

Dates: January 24 – May 4, 2025

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sunday (12 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Last admission at 4 p.m.

Admission: $20 Adults (18+), $10 Children (2-17), Free for McKee members & children under 2

More info: www.mckeegarden.org

