Latinos in Action participate in Let’s Move physical challenge

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Organizers lobbying Tallahassee this week to make program a state-wide initiative

Latinos in Action are participating in Let’s Move for the month of March. They are on Wellington’s team.

WATCH BELOW: March kicks off Let's Move physical challenge

The Let’s Move initiative, which has been inspiring healthy lifestyles in Palm Beach County.

Originally launched in 2012 by the Palm Health Foundation as the Let’s Move: Commit to Change Physical Activity Challenge, the initiative has motivated countless individuals to engage in regular workouts and improve their health. In 2021, Digital Vibez took over the campaign, transforming it into Let’s Move 365— a comprehensive, year-round wellness program.

With a focus on underserved communities, Let’s Move 365 offers free and inclusive physical activity opportunities, particularly targeting specific zip codes in Palm Beach County that are impacted by inactivity. The initiative aims to empower residents to adopt healthier lifestyles and promote community wellness through various outreach efforts and partnerships.

This week, Digital Vibez Executive Director Wil Romulus is headed to Tallahassee to advocate for Let's Move to become a statewide funded initiative, aiming to amplify its impact and reach more communities across Florida.

The Village of Wellington has won the challenge four years in a row. Markus Lockhart, community events specialist for the Village of Wellington wants a five-peat. Lockhart said he works with multiple organizations and businesses to make sure they log their hours.

