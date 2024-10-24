Last weekend for Fright Nights and Spookyville at South Florida Fairgrounds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some people like a scary Halloween and some kids like the lighter side of the holiday.

The South Florida Fairgrounds offers two events in their final days this weekend.

If you’re into screams and mysterious beings jumping out at you, then Fright Nights in very dark corners of the Agriplex is where you’ll want to head this weekend.

There are four haunts, carnival rides, live music, food, entertainment, and midway shenanigans (think clowns with chainsaws). Tickets are $45 per person and parking is $10. The final days are Thursday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Oct. 26.

Behind the scenes at Fright Nights:

On the not so scary side of things, Spookyville is an old-fashioned Halloween celebration for families, really aimed at kids 10 and younger.

There are safe trick or treats, contests, entertainment, a fun house, rides, and more. Tickets are $13 and children two and younger are free.

Spookyville schedule:

