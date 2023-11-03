Watch Now
LagoonFest returns to West Palm Beach waterfront

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. it’s LagoonFest along the West Palm Beach Waterfront. The Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary that runs from Boynton all the way up to North Palm Beach. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on a research vessel that will be at the festival.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 11:16:23-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LagoonFest returns to the West Palm Beach waterfront.

T.A. Walker Shined A Light on some of the vendors that will be at the free festival, including a shark research vessel that will have hands-on demos, slithering snakes, and what's being done to protect the lagoon.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy wildlife presentations, participate in Kayak Clean-Up Tours, scientist-guided tours.

"LagoonFest is great at setting up an experience for families and kids to come and interact with different scientists and nonprofits and government organizations that work in the area and are studying the lagoon,” said Angela Rosenberg, the president of ANGARI Foundation.

The Lake Worth Lagoon is a 20-mile-long urban estuary that runs from Boynton Beach all the way up to North Palm Beach and runs through 13 municipalities.

