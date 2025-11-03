Kravis Center Block Party 2025: Free live music, food trucks, and family fun in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is throwing a party — and everyone’s invited.

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the downtown West Palm Beach landmark will host its annual Block Party, a free, all-day community celebration featuring music, dance, food trucks, hands-on activities, and performances across the entire campus.

From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests can take in more than a dozen acts including Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa, reggae rock favorites Spred the Dub, indie rockers Surfer Blood, and local talent from the Palm Beach Opera, Young Singers of the Palm Beaches, and Ballet Palm Beach.

Highlights also include limbo contests, parachute games, craft stations, and musical demonstrations for all ages. Guests can try their hand at the violin or cello, or simply soak in the energy of live performances on multiple stages.

And the best part? Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit kravis.org.

