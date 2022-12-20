Kravis backstage pass: Disney's Aladdin now playing in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Broadway production of Disney's Aladdin is at the Kravis Center through Dec. 23. Tickets start at $39.

WARDROBE VILLAGE

Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the 236 custom costumes

"There are over 236 costumes in the show and 77 custom-built [pairs] of shoes," said Élisè Packee, who is in charge of wardrobe for the traveling production of Aladdin. "It took about 218 people in about 18 shops to build all the custom builds."

Packee's job is to maintain all the intricate elements including Jasmine's 16-pound wedding dress and Genie's heavily used boots.

CAST, SETS, PROPS

Aladdin at Kravis: A backstage look at the cast, props, and sets

Marcus M. Martin plays Genie and he said with all the set pieces and costume changes, navigating backstage is a challenge.

"There is just as much off-stage choreography as there is on-stage choreography. Where you are trying not to get in people's way as they are changing costume," Martin said.

Martin said some backstages are more difficult to navigate because they are smaller.

"We are very fortunate here in West Palm Beach. Y'all have a great backstage set up, so we have a lot of space to move around," Martin said.