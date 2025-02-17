Kips Bay Decorator Show House reimagines spaces, benefits community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In a high-stakes race against time, 23 elite decorators embark on a mission to transform a sprawling 11,000-square-foot mansion just off Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

Each designer has just a few short weeks to reimagine their assigned spaces—bedrooms, bathrooms, patios, and the grand living room, and more—with a mandate to create stunning environments.

As they dive into this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom challenge, these visionaries must harness their unique styles. In this ultimate test of creativity and collaboration, each designer plays a crucial role in crafting a luxurious experience that captures the essence of West Palm Beach living.

With the clock ticking, the decorators are not just competing; they are banding together to redefine the house into an "awe-inspiring exhibition."

Since its inception in 1973, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has become a hallmark event for design aficionados and is a critical fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs. With over $30 million raised to date, it continues to foster creativity and innovation in both design and community service.

Ticket Information

For event details and tickets, visit www.kipsbaydecoratorshowhouse.org.

General admission will run from Feb. 22 to March 16 with hours from Monday through Sunday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Tickets at the door are $60.

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House Palm Beach is located at 1125 North Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.