Kids to audition for Broadway-style productions in Jupiter this weekend

Saturday kids ages 7 to 17 can audition for free to be in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions of Oliver and/or Jersey Boys.
Maltz Jupiter Theatre
Posted at 6:43 AM, Aug 25, 2022
JUPITER, Fla. — Saturday kids ages 7 to 17 can audition for free to be in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions of Oliver and/or Jersey Boys.

'First Step to Stardom' auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Kids can register by clicking here.

The auditioning process is designed to be unintimidating for children. First, they will learn a simple dance and then a short song. Then they will be given their chance to audition on the actual stage.

Then kids will be called back a few weeks later to audition for the director.

