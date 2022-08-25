Kids to audition for Broadway-style productions in Jupiter this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. — Saturday kids ages 7 to 17 can audition for free to be in the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions of Oliver and/or Jersey Boys.

'First Step to Stardom' auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Kids can register by clicking here.

The auditioning process is designed to be unintimidating for children. First, they will learn a simple dance and then a short song. Then they will be given their chance to audition on the actual stage.

Then kids will be called back a few weeks later to audition for the director.