Jupiter's 38th annual Loggerhead Triathlon returns Saturday

JUPITER, Fla. — WPTV is are connecting you with a family that has participated in the Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon for over three decades.

We are talking multiple generations who bonded together over this Jupiter event. 12 members of this family from young ones to seniors will be working to claim bragging rights.

The Tampa General Hospital Loggerhead Triathlon returns to Jupiter's Carlin Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 for the 38th year.

Organizers expect over 400 participants. The race course consists of a 3/8-mile ocean swim, a 13-mile bike, and a flat 3.1-mile run.

People can sign up to participate until 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

Spectators should arrive before 6:30 a.m. and can park in Carlin Park. After 6:30 a.m. people should park at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

Multigenerational family to participate in Saturday's Loggerhead Triathlon

Reback family from Palm Beach Gardens has 16 family members participating. The oldest, Paul, is 83 years old and has participated in almost every race.