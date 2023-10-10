Watch Now
Jupiter organization empowers adults with autism with job skills

South African golfer Ernie Els’ campus in Jupiter is focused on transitioning young adults with autism into the workforce. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shining A light on the Els for Autism program whose mission is to secure employment opportunities. T.A. you are in the "Sea of Possibilities microbusiness.” What is that?
Posted at 11:43 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 11:43:51-04

JUPITER, Fla. — October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.

The charity said companies actively employing individuals with disabilities report an 89% higher retention rate, a 72% increase in employee productivity, and a 29% increase in profitability.

In August, the Jupiter campus opened up a new wing with several workforce training labs including a cafe, hotel suite, golf shop, grocery store, and construction shop.

"Their talents are an untapped pool of applicants that should be fostered. I mean, the benifits of hiring someone with autism are endless," said Dr. Erin Brooker Lozott, the program director for the US Els for Autism Foundation.

