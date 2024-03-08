Jupiter Irish Fest kicks off this weekend in Abacoa

JUPITER, Fla. — This weekend you can immerse yourself into Irish charm without leaving the state. This morning, T.A. Walker is Shined A Light onJupiter Irish Fest happening Saturday and Sunday in Abacoa Town Center.

It’s a Gaelic extravaganza with Irish food, dancing, music, pipers, and even a U2 tribute band, Vertigo, on Saturday Night.

There is also a raffle benefiting Southeast Honor Flights. For $10 you can buy a ticket, and the winner will get two all-expense paid tickets to go to Ireland in July. The winner will be picked on Sunday and you do not have to be present to win. You can buy raffle tickets online at Honor Flight's website, here.

"This is a cool thing to support. They send World War II veterans, and Korean veterans, Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C., to see their memorials and so it's a great way for us to just support our military and say thank you for everything that they did over here for us," Dave McGovern said.

Tickets to the festival are $5 and kids 12 and younger are free.