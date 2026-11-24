JUPITER, Fla. — A new holiday tradition is taking root at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, where Luminary Nights will bring holiday lights, nighttime lighthouse climbs, local music and shopping to the historic waterfront property in December.

The limited event is scheduled for Dec. 11, 12, 18, and 19. Organizers say they are starting small this year with hopes of growing Luminary Nights into an annual family tradition in northern Palm Beach County.

"We really hope to make this a new family-friendly holiday tradition here in North County," Executive Director Katrina Heller said.

A Banyan tree (ficus) that dances to music

One of the most visual additions will be the Lighthouse's illuminated Banyan tree.

Organizers have nicknamed it the "Dancing Tree" because its lights have been synchronized to music.

"We have lit it up and timed it to music, so we're calling it our dancing tree, and we'll have a new program every half hour," Heller said.

Luminary Nights will also feature nighttime lighthouse climbs, holiday shopping, live music and a Kids Zone for families.

Lighthouse climbs are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Children must be at least 48 inches tall to climb.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children. A family ticket for two adults and two children is $75.

Keeping the holiday celebration local

Event Manager Simone Incendy said organizers are intentionally incorporating local businesses and musicians into Luminary Nights.

The Vendor Village will feature local artists and small businesses, including vendors whose products are carried in the Lighthouse gift shop.

Incendy said area high school bands and community bands will also be among the performers.

The approach connects the new celebration to the community surrounding the landmark while giving small businesses and local performers another place to reach visitors during the holiday season.

Proceeds from the event will go toward preserving the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, its history and its educational programming, according to event information provided by organizers.

A new view of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse

The holiday celebration isn't the only new attraction visitors will find at the Lighthouse.

Heller said a shoreline restoration project is wrapping up with a grand opening scheduled for Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

The work includes a new seawall and a boardwalk stretching more than 800 feet around the point where the Loxahatchee River and Indian River meet.

"We're so excited for our new boardwalk," Heller said.

She said the boardwalk will give visitors a new perspective of the Lighthouse property and the surrounding water, including opportunities to see fish below.

For a landmark built around a light that has guided the Jupiter waterfront for generations, the additions bring together its past and future: a restored shoreline and new waterfront experience alongside a holiday celebration organizers hope families will return to year after year.

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