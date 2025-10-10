Jupiter HarbourFest will feature live music and local flavors

JUPITER, Fla. — The Town of Jupiter is getting ready to make waves with the debut of a brand-new, can’t-miss waterfront celebration.

The inaugural Jupiter HarbourFest launches Oct. 18–19 at the Plaza Down Under on the Riverwalk. Presented by Jupiter Medical Center and hosted by the Town of Jupiter, the two-day festival will wrap the season’s sunshine, live music, and local flavors into one big community showcase.

But before the main event, Harbourside Place will be buzzing on Friday, Oct. 17 with its Tastings kickoff — a progressive culinary experience featuring ten chefs, ten courses, and ten drinks, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Intracoastal Waterway.

For foodies, it’s a passport to sample dishes from:



Tommy Bahama

Mana Greek Fusion

Calavera’s Cantina

The Woods Jupiter

Ruth’s Chris

The Jupiter Grill

Wyndham Grand Hotel

Pura Vida Miami (serving coffee and treats to crew and guests)

Gelato&Co. — rolling in with their signature gelato cart …and more to be announced.

Tickets to Tastings are $75 and include one-day entry to the music festival. Expect a blend of “Country Coastal” tunes — think Nashville meets Key West — alongside craft drink stations, artisan market booths, and the kind of local hospitality that makes Jupiter one of the most loved stops on Florida’s east coast.

Organizers, including Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Noel Martinez and Harbourside Place developer Nicholas Mastroianni III, say HarbourFest is designed to capture Jupiter’s vibrant spirit and coastal charm. Attendance is expected to soar to around 5,000, with events tailored for all ages.

From fresh seafood and southern barbecue to waterfront sunsets and toe-tapping music, HarbourFest aims to be a welcome addition to the area’s festival calendar and your annual plans.

Tickets and event details: https://jupiterharbourfest.com

