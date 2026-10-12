Jupiter HarbourFest brings free music, food and community fun

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter HarbourFest is returning to Harbourside Place this Friday and Saturday, offering two days of live music, local food, vendors and family-friendly fun along the Jupiter waterfront.

The festival, presented by Jupiter Medical Center and organized by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, is free to attend for general admission guests this year.

"It's a great event," said Brian of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. "Thanks to our sponsors, we're able to put on the event for free for general admission."

In addition to free admission, attendees can purchase tickets for special experiences, including the festival's Tastings event and VIP areas.

Organizers describe HarbourFest as a coastal country music festival featuring food trucks, local restaurants, vendors and performances spread across two stages.

Among the participating restaurants are Tommy Bahama and the Wyndham, both of which showcased dishes ahead of the event.

Tommy Bahama will offer some of its most popular menu items, including its coconut shrimp and house-made key lime pie.

"We're going to feature two dishes, kind of the fan favorites of Tommy Bahama," said Kyle from Tommy Bahama.

The Wyndham plans to feature a braised beef shank prepared with Mediterranean spices, saffron cream sauce and orzo pasta.

Live music will also be a major part of the festival experience. Local band BOXELDER will perform during the event, bringing its signature sound to the waterfront celebration.

Festival organizers say HarbourFest aims to combine music, food and community while highlighting the businesses, restaurants and attractions that make Jupiter a popular destination in northern Palm Beach County.

More information, including VIP ticket options, can be found at JupiterHarbourFest.org.

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