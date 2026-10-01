Jupiter Fire Rescue answers first calls, unveils ladder truck honoring FDNY heroes

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Fire Rescue began its first day of municipal service Thursday by responding to four calls after midnight and unveiling Jupiter's first ladder truck, which carries a tribute to FDNY Ladder 10 and the six members who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Fire Chief Darrel Donatto said the department's first calls unfolded as its members had prepared.

Jupiter Fire Rescue's Stash Game Is Strong

"They went perfectly, exactly as planned," Donatto said. "We've been planning for this moment for three years, and everything is perfect."

The launch marks a new chapter for public safety in Jupiter, with locally controlled fire rescue and emergency medical services operating from stations serving the town's eastern, central and western communities.

Jupiter's first ladder truck expands local capabilities

Jupiter's new ladder truck is based at Station 10, located at 500 N. U.S. Highway 1 near Burt Reynolds Park. It is the first ladder truck based in Jupiter, according to Donatto.

Donatto said the equipment is important because of the town's oceanfront high-rises and multi-story residential developments.

"Jupiter has a lot of high-rise buildings all along the oceanfront here, plus a lot of three-story type townhomes all through the Abacoa community," Donatto said. "And so a ladder truck is vital to protecting those, those type of occupancies."

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue continues to serve nearby unincorporated areas, including county pockets near the Jupiter Inlet, DuBois Park and Jonathan's Landing, Donatto said.

Ladder 10 honors firefighters lost on Sept. 11

Jupiter's first ladder truck features an American flag design and imagery of the Jupiter Lighthouse. The truck carries the number 10 as a tribute to FDNY Ladder 10, whose firehouse sits across from the World Trade Center site in New York City.

Following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, FDNY Ladder 10's replacement truck was wrapped in an American flag design honoring the firefighters who responded that day. Before adopting the tribute, Town of Jupiter officials contacted FDNY Ladder 10 to seek their blessing.

Rodman Leas, a firefighter with Jupiter Fire Rescue, explained the significance behind the tribute.

"Today marks a brand new chapter in Jupiter fire history as we roll out 10 Truck, our community is, like you said, our community's very first ladder truck ever," Leas said. "It carries the number 10 badge ... as we honor FDNY Truck 10, whose firehouse stands directly across from the Sept. 11th World Trade Center site."

Leas said six members of FDNY Ladder 10 made the ultimate sacrifice on Sept. 11.

"I took an inspiration from their American flag design as well ... as a constant reminder of the bravery, courage, brotherhood that defined the fire service," Leas said.

Firefighters trained ahead of launch day

Battalion Chief Jason Bohan said Jupiter Fire Rescue worked with Palm Beach Gardens as crews prepared for the new department's launch.

"We've had an incredible partnership with Palm Beach Gardens," Bohan said. "We've been using their training facility, and because of that partnership over the last couple of months, they and us have been training, getting ready for today."

That preparation includes learning to put on approximately 60 pounds of protective equipment quickly when an emergency call comes in.

Bohan said the most exciting part of launch day was bringing the new department together around its public service mission.

"Getting us all together, knowing what we're called to do, which is to protect and save people," Bohan said. "So now that it finally came today, we're all really excited."

A hometown firefighter serves his community

For Lt. Christian Lainhart, joining Jupiter Fire Rescue also represents a personal homecoming. Lainhart previously worked for Martin County Fire Rescue and described himself as a sixth-generation Jupiter pioneer.

"I'm super excited, very blessed to be here," Lainhart said.

Lainhart said his family's roots in the Jupiter area extend to the 1890s. He grew up and attended school in Jupiter and is now raising his family there.

"It's just truly remarkable," Lainhart said. "Growing up here, I'm a sixth-generation pioneer, so that really means something here. Grew up here, went to school here, currently raising my family, and now I'm here serving the community that I know and love."

The people behind the new department

While Jupiter's new stations, apparatus and equipment are central to the launch, Donatto said the department's personnel are what make the milestone meaningful.

"The most exciting thing is the people in it," Donatto said. "We've just been so incredibly blessed to hire some of the best people in the world. They're excited to serve the town of Jupiter."

By 5 a.m. Thursday, Jupiter Fire Rescue's firefighters and paramedics had already answered four calls while introducing the community to the people and equipment behind the new department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.