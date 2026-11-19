JUPITER, Fla. — Christmas and the holidays have taken over Nieko’s Neighborhood Bar in Jupiter’s Abacoa Town Center, where nearly every corner has been transformed with holiday decorations, seasonal drinks, and family activities.

The celebration is also being used to collect toys for three local charities.

The family behind Nieko’s said they wanted to create an immersive Christmas experience that visitors would notice as soon as they walked through the door.

“We wanted a really fun holiday Christmas bar that people would walk in the door and just feel Christmas right in their face, like, 'OK, this is amazing,'” said Nieko Tischler, Owner, Nieko’s Neighborhood Bar.

For the transformation, the family tackled the restaurant one section at a time.

“My family, my husband, my cousin, and myself, we pretty much just went through each part of the restaurant and we wanted it to feel like an awesome fun Christmas bar,” Nieko said.

Christmas activities for kids in Abacoa

The holiday experience isn’t limited to adults.

Children visiting the dining room can write letters to Santa and put them into a special Santa letter dropbox.

The bar also serves hot chocolate with a chocolate spoon and s’mores stick.

The idea is to give families another way to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere together while visiting Abacoa Town Center during the holiday season.

Christmas cocktails fill the menu. For adults, bartenders created a menu of specialty holiday cocktails.

Bartender Karen Greyer highlighted a hot buttered rum made in-house and served with a crispy waffle cookie and powdered sugar.

The bar also serves a sugar cookie martini topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, and a sugar cookie made from scratch in-house.

“We got a lot to choose from,” Greyer said.

Other selections include a White Christmas lemon drop made with white cranberry juice, a s’mores Old Fashioned and a candied bacon Old Fashioned.

One of the most distinctive spaces inside Nieko’s is a Grinch-themed room, but the Christmas celebration also has a community purpose.

Bartender Chelsea Orozco said Nieko’s is collecting unwrapped toys through Christmas for the Oasis Project, Chasing a Dream and Little Smiles.

“We have 3 charities we’re working with,” Chelsea said. “We’re doing the Oasis Project, Chasing a Dream, and Little Smiles, and from now until Christmas, if you bring an unwrapped toy, you get a free drink on us.”

The toy drive adds a giving component to Nieko’s holiday transformation at a time when families and organizations across South Florida are collecting gifts for children ahead of Christmas.

For Nieko’s, the result is a holiday destination built around decorations, food, drinks, and family activities, with a chance for visitors to help children in the community at the same time.

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