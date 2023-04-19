Watch Now
JROTC aims to place more cardiac equipment on campus

Forest Hill Community High School wants more AEDs in the community
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
T.A. Walker
Left to right: Cadet Corporal Moises Zapeta, Private Bryan Hernandez, Private David Mendez, Cadet Lazara Hernandez, Corporal Emily Diaz, and Private First Class Keyshawn Powell of Forest Hill Community High School's JROTC prgoram.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 05:53:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Forest Hill Community High School's Army JROTC program has a new initiative called "1, 2, 3 Clear!"

The Foxtrot Fighters led by Master sergeant Margarita Bonner are aiming to place more AEDs (cardiac defibrillators) on campus and throughout the community.

"AEDs are important and without them, the students and staff in schools are defenseless from heart attacks and strokes," Cadet Rafael Ordonez said. "There are more than 360,000 deaths in the U.S. every year from cardiac arrests and with your help we could cut that number down enough to leave a lasting effect on the generations to come."

To donate to the initiative, click here or email margarita.bonner@palmbeachschools.org.

