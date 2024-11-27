'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' shines in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For Thanksgiving break, we are connecting you with an activity you can do with family and friends: the Wick Theatre's latest Broadway production, "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat."

This iconic musical will enchant audiences with a world of vibrant colors, catchy melodies, and compelling storytelling.

"Joseph is this splashy, fun, magical, lively story of family, faith, patience, sibling rivalry," said Stephen Christopher Anthony, who plays the musical's lead.

During rehearsals, we met up with the cast and crew of "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Wick Theatre in Boca.

"The songs and the stories are incredibly nostalgic and special to people," Anthony said.

It's a story about how a loving father gives one of his twelve sons a colorful coat and the sibling rivalry that follows.

"I mean, we're talking about like 2000 BC, so any colors were super expensive," Anthony said. "Hisbrothers are super jealous, so they sort of rebel against him. What the coat sets into motion is a test for Joseph, how patient he can he be in times of extreme darkness. His faith is being tested."

"[In this show the msuic takes us in] all different genres of music," said Simon Coulthard, the show's director. "It enabled us to have some phenomenal dancing. So Joseph is not always a full-out dance show, whereas this one is. The 11 wives normally don't do a lot of dance, but they certainly are in this show. So I think they'll be very fit by the end of this run."

"I just think this show is one of those shows where you're going to come to and you can forget everything else that's going on in the world," said actor Leah Sessa, the show's narrator.

My favorite part of the show is interacting with the children (cast). "They're more professional than some professionals I know," Sessa said.

"One of my favorite things about it is that the story is found in the Bible, in the Torah and in the Quran," said Anthony.

There is a preshow, called Broadway Buzz, to help the audience understand Joseph's origin story which helps people follow the plot.

"I don't think you have to see that to understand the show, but definitely worth going to and you're gonna learn something new," said Sessa.

"Many of my audience after the show asked me all these complicated questions, and I felt like maybe we should give them a little more information before the show," said Wick Theatre producer Marylin Wick.

"And I think what's beautiful about this show is it doesn't matter how old you are. You can bring a little kid who's three, and they're gonna love it, and they're gonna see the magic, and someone who's 100 years old is still gonna feel that same exact joy," said Sessa.

"So when you walk out of this theater, you will be happy. Happy, happy, happy," said Wick.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will run at the Wick Theatre now through Dec. 22.