Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County's Dorothy and Sidney Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center Thanksgiving drive

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County's Dorothy and Sidney Kohl Jewish Volunteer Center launched its "8 Days, 8 Ways" for Hanukkah initiative on Thursday with a Thanksgiving Drive, in collaboration with JTeen at Mandel JCCs.

The drive is dedicated to supporting local families in need through organizations like Place of Hope, The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach, Alpert Jewish Family Service, Quantum House, and The Lord's Place.

How You Can Help:

Honor the Jewish value of Ha'achalat Re'evim – feeding the hungry – by donating frozen turkeys and non-perishable food items to help provide hearty and festive Thanksgiving meals.

Requested Items:



Frozen turkeys



Gravy



Bags of stuffing



Canned cranberries, vegetables, and soups



Boxed muffin or biscuit mix



Non-perishable desserts and pie crust fillings

Drop-Off Details:

Donations will be accepted on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at the following locations:

Mandel JCC, Palm Beach Gardens: 5221 Hood Road

Mandel JCC, Boynton Beach: 8500 Jog Road

Beneficiaries:

Your contributions will benefit, Alpert Jewish Family Service, Family Promise of North/Central Palm Beach County, The Soup Kitchen of Boynton Beach and The Salvation Army.

Register to select your preferred drop-off location at jewishpb.org/8days.

Join in spreading joy and fulfilling the spirit of Hanukkah by making a difference this holiday season!

