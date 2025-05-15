Jessica Kirson brings laughs to the Palm Beaches this weekend

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — This weekend, comedy enthusiasts can expect a whirlwind of laughter as comedian Jessica Kirson takes the stage at the Palm Beach Improv, located at the Kravis Center. Kirson, known for her edgy humor and captivating performances, is set to deliver three shows that promise to entertain audiences with a unique blend of wit and charisma.

Hot off her recent Hulu special titled "I Am the Man," Kirson’s comedy has garnered significant attention, though it's known to be decidedly more adult than her social media presence. I started following her on TikTok, and that’s a very PG version of her content. Her special is for mature audiences only, and I was shocked at first because it wasn’t what I was expecting.

In a candid interview, Kirson shared her inspiration for her latest special.

"I think it was like edgier, because my first one wasn’t at all on Comedy Central, called 'Talking to Myself.' I just felt like putting it out there—being wild and doing something a little edgier this time," Kirson explained. "I personally was shocked. This Southern Baptist was like, Oh, my God. What just happened?"

Renowned for her ability to engage with audiences, Kirson isn't a stranger to Florida crowds. With nearly 25 years of performing experience in retirement communities like Century Village, she has become adept at understanding local audiences.

"I always start joking that they get fidgety after about half an hour, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know everyone’s worried about the valet now. You have to get there, and you’re a little tense about it,’" Kirson noted, capturing the essence of Florida audiences and their often brief attention spans.

In her signature fashion, Kirson brings her humor to life, even while embracing her senior character.

"You're like, 'She’s funny, but I’ve got to get my car. I’m not waiting in line. I’m tired.'" Kirson quipped, illustrating her relatability and the unique dynamics of performing in retirement communities.

Kirson's performance schedule includes two shows on Saturday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., as well as a single show on Sunday, May 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Watch T.A. Walker's full interview with Jessica Kirson ahead of her three shows at Palm Beach Improv:

Comedian Jessica Kirson speaks with WPTV ahead of Palm Beach Improv shows

For avid fans of Kirson’s crowd work, she promises to deliver about 20 minutes of audience interaction during her show, ensuring an unforgettable night filled with laughter and spontaneity.