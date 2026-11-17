JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — More than 50 local nonprofits are coming together for the third annual Festival of Giving at the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast, filling the Jensen Beach museum with holiday displays while giving community organizations an opportunity to share the work they do throughout the region.

Christina McIntosh, community outreach and events coordinator for the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast, said participating nonprofits come from communities stretching from Palm Beach County north through the Treasure Coast.

“Those are the five counties that our education department here at the museum works with and works with the schools,” McIntosh said.

More than Christmas decorations

The Festival of Giving uses decorated Christmas trees and holiday displays to introduce visitors to nonprofit organizations serving South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

For the organizations involved, the gathering also provides a chance to learn more about one another.

Treasure Coast Community Singers is among the nonprofits participating.

“The really great thing about this event is that we get to know other nonprofits,” Sharon Savageaux of Treasure Coast Community Singers said. “We get to understand what they do. And we can help spread their word.”

The singers also performed at the museum during a festival breakfast event.

A Grinch-themed tree with a community mission

The GFWC Hobe Sound Woman’s Club is also participating, decorating its display with a Grinch theme.

Sandy Vucik, who represented the organization at the festival, said the money it raises supports several community organizations, including Family Promise, CareBag and Real Life Children’s Ranch in Okeechobee.

Vucik said the club is currently helping 19 children at the ranch.

“We’re really hoping to give them a nice Christmas,” Vucik said.

The holiday setting gives visitors a chance to discover organizations they may not otherwise encounter while allowing nonprofits themselves to make new community connections.

Family Night brings Santa, cookies and hot chocolate to Jensen Beach. The festival includes several special events beyond its nonprofit displays.

McIntosh said Family Night will include a visit from Santa along with hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and craft activities.

“Santa’s coming into town,” McIntosh said. “He loves this event, so the kids will be able to visit with him.”

Family Night is scheduled for Tuesday evening on Nov. 17, at the Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast.

An adult holiday pajama party follows Friday

The celebration takes a turn for the grown-ups Friday with an adult holiday pajama party.

“We will be a museum full of adults dressed in their holiday pajamas because who doesn’t want to go to a party and go home and go right to bed,” McIntosh said.

The festival continues through Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., according to McIntosh. The Children’s Museum of the Treasure Coast is located at 1707 NE Indian River Drive in Jensen Beach.

More information is available at www.childrensmuseumtc.org.

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