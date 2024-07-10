It sounds like a bad storm in Jupiter. But it's actually a play

JUPITER, Fla. — Get ready to unwind with evenings of family drama and sword fights at the 34th annual Shakespeare by the Sea.

This year, the festival is presenting King Lear. We got to go backstage and find out how they create the menacing storm sounds.

In this tragedy, a storm is a character. According to Study.com, "The storm symbolizes a number of different things in King Lear. It is symbolic of divine justice; nature is angry with Lear for his actions and wishes to make his mistakes clear to him. The storm also symbolizes the chaos that Lear's kingdom will soon be experiencing as a result of Lear's decisions."

To make it sound authentic, the crew uses a machine with a hand crank to make wind sounds, a snare drum to make the sounds of rain, metal sheets for cracks of lightning, a bass drum, and gong for thunder rumbles.

How do they make the severe weather sounds during King Lear?

The free performances will be held over the next three weekends.

Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival's King Lear

Shakespeare by The Sea:



Carlin Park Seabreeze Amphitheater

Thursdays – Sundays at 8 p.m.

July 11 – 21

Shakespeare by the Palms:



Village of Royal Palm Beach in Commons Park

July 25 – 28 at 8 p.m.

Blooper Alert!