Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival this weekend on Singer Island

What is flexing your Jeep mean? Palm Beach and Indian River County schools are on Spring Break so this week we are going with you. This morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker is Shining A Light on this weekend’s Island.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 09:26:37-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The 3rd annual Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival returns this weekend to Singer Island on Saturday and Sunday.

The zero-profit event pays its bills to host the festival first, then funds a handful of not-for-profit local charities.

One of those Charities is Mission 22 which is dedicated to healing America's veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress, brain injury, and other issues.

Tickets to the beach and Jeep lover festival start at $10 and there are VIP upgrades available. The festival is going to be held on Ocean Avenue on Riviera Beach's Singer Island.

Along with five bands, food trucks, and a kids area, there will be a blue line flag tribute to fallen police officers and free haircuts for active-duty military and veterans.

WATCH: What's up with rubber ducks and Jeep owners?

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7